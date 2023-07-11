City
Toronto bike path constructed right through a pole and people are confused

One peculiar bike path in Toronto has some cyclists scratching their heads and searching for the logic behind its design. 

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the unpaved bike path in question is located on Eglinton Avenue West near Duplex Avenue and is partially blocked by a TTC pole, as a recent image uploaded to social media shows. 

"It's been unfinished in this state for so long," one person wrote

While cyclists can still technically pass through the path, it doesn't help that the area is completely plagued with traffic cones, unfinished surfaces, and ongoing construction. 

According to one response, the pole dates back to the 1950s and was installed for a TTC trolley bus overhead that was abandoned 30 years ago. 

"Looks like an engineering issue," another response says

blogTO reached out to the City to confirm if it has plans to remove the poorly placed trolley pole but did not receive a comment back in time for this article. 

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
