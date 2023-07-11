City
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto drivers cyclists

Confused Toronto drivers took over a bridge designed for bikes and people are fuming

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Cars parked in bike lanes are a very Toronto brand of safety concern that cyclists in the city often have t0 deal with, but a couple of drivers decided to one-up others by driving through a separated bike lane and into oncoming bicycle traffic last week and, of course, it was all caught on video.

People riding on two wheels across the snazzy Cherry Street South bridge were surprised to find themselves face-to-face with multiple cars — at night, no less — their drivers apparently seriously confused about the new(ish) infrastructure, which features dual-direction bike lanes on one side, separated by a guard rail.

While cyclists and cyclist advocates are calling out bad Toronto drivers and their perceived lack of consideration for other road users, some feel that the bridge could have used some better design — namely, more obvious indicators that the car-sized lane is cyclist-only, whether that be differently-coloured pavement, bollards at each end, or something else.

Others feel that the designation should be pretty obvious to anyone actually paying attention while they're driving, even if it is their first time on the recently-installed viaduct.

While some people may have learned to drive in more suburban areas where there are far fewer cyclists and traffic in general (or are just not yet used to the growing number of bikers in Toronto and the associated infrastructure), there is no excuse not to try one's best to learn to share the road and be vigilant about noting signage and markings — which absolutely everyone behind a wheel or a set of handlebars should be.

Still, as one person on Twitter noted and as we should well know in this city after far too many streetcar tunnel incidents, "Engineers are aware that if a car can fit, someone will drive their car there. You have to design for the lowest common denominator." 

Lead photo by

@malliuh
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Driver crashes car straight into an LCBO near Toronto

Driver gets punched in the face in latest Toronto road rage video

Video shows woman attacking Toronto nail salon owner after he tries to get her to pay

Screeching streetcar tracks have been waking up Toronto neighbourhood for months

Toronto intersection to regain streetcar service weeks earlier than expected

How an architecture firm seemingly became Toronto's most hated overnight

Confused Toronto drivers took over a bridge designed for bikes and people are fuming

Passenger gets video of alleged drunk driver fleeing the scene after hitting his Uber in Toronto