Stunned cops pull over Ontario driver rolling around in smashed-up car

Ontario roads have seen some interesting things this year. From someone driving with a car full of beer cans to multiple people turning around on highways, police in the province have apparently seen it all.

Or so they thought.



A tweet from the Halton Regional Police Service Oakville District on Sunday shows a smashed-up Honda Odyssey that looks like it had just been involved in a rollover with a completely smashed-in windshield, broken bumper and dented roof.



To the amazement of the police, though, this vehicle was not in a recent accident and was pulled over driving normally on the QEW near Toronto in total disrepair (the makeshift strap holding the hood in place is a true MacGyver move).

This driver was stopped on the QEW @ Ford Drive by our District Response Unit.



Driving. On the QEW.



Driving.



This didn’t just happen.



Driving.



Driver charged; vehicle towed. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vZAI6ImgB3 — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) July 16, 2023

Responses to the tweet range from comical takes to complete shock.

One comment imagines the excuse the driver may have made to responding officers.

"I'm on my way to Apple Autoglass officer". — Doogle (@MC95016727) July 16, 2023

The driver's self-repair job has also spurred some comments.

That’s a fine use of duct tape. Two pieces would have been better though. ☺️ — Cathy (@fishnamedcat) July 17, 2023

Others wondered how the shattered windshield impacted the driver's view of the road.

That is CRAZY !! How could even see out of their windshield ? — Coco 🇨🇦 (@27Coco27) July 16, 2023

One tweet gives a good explanation as to what most likely happened, even though it doesn't excuse the driver for continuing on the road in that state.

Looks like the hood let loose and came back and smashed the windshield. Don't ask how I know... — Andrew Ross (@totech) July 17, 2023

Police say the driver was charged, and the vehicle was towed, so you don't have to worry about driving next to it anytime soon.