City
Becky Robertson
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto tesla jobs

A luxury car brand is now hiring people near Toronto to get paid to test drive its cars

If you're a driver who is looking for an easy gig that pays better than Uber, Tesla has put out a call for seasonal vehicle operators to test out some of its cars near Toronto.

The bougie electric car company helmed by Elon Musk is currently hiring people across the U.S. and Canada — including in Mississauga and Richmond Hill — to help make its products better by providing valuable feedback.

If you get the job, you will be responsible for driving a Tesla around for three months within a designated area for data collection, recording said data, then analyzing and reporting it.

Successful applicants will also need to write daily drive reports with any and all relevant observations and issues encountered with the vehicle's systems — including its autopilot and self-driving software — and suggest ways Tesla could "improve data collection processes."

Day and night shifts are available, and though the pay range is not listed on the Canadian job postings, the U.S. postings indicate you could earn as much as $48 USD an hour.

Sure, it may not be your dream job as a spy, a lighthouse keeper or a $100k salaried position, but all you need is four years of licensed driving experience, a clean driving record and "safe driving habits," basic English and PC skills, and some free time.

Overall, it seems like a pretty sweet deal, getting paid to drive a car many of us wouldn't be able to afford to get behind the wheel of otherwise.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert
