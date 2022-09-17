The Canadian spy agency is hiring in Toronto and you can make over $100k

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is looking to hire Foreign Language Communications Analysts at regional offices across Canada, including in Toronto, and the job boasts a salary range of $84,050 to $102,250.

The job requires analysts to translate material from one or more foreign languages to English or French.

The government is looking for people who speak Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish.

We’re #hiring! Join our dedicated team of Canadians as we keep Canada safe from #NationalSecurity threats. Apply today: https://t.co/tbL8X3iAMO pic.twitter.com/40vtH3E6R9 — CSIS Canada (@csiscanada) September 7, 2022

"As a Foreign Language Communications Analyst, you will read or listen to foreign language material, determine its relevance and importance as well as produce translations and draft reports based on the intelligence value in the material, to generate leads for investigations," reads the job posting.

Applicants are required to have an undergraduate degree and at least two years of experience in research and analysis and report-writing to be considered for the job.

In addition to Toronto, CSIS is looking to fill positions in Montréal, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina and

Winnipeg.