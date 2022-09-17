City
Mira Miller
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
government jobs

The Canadian spy agency is hiring in Toronto and you can make over $100k

City
Mira Miller
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is looking to hire Foreign Language Communications Analysts at regional offices across Canada, including in Toronto, and the job boasts a salary range of $84,050 to $102,250.

The job requires analysts to translate material from one or more foreign languages to English or French. 

The government is looking for people who speak Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish. 

"As a Foreign Language Communications Analyst, you will read or listen to foreign language material, determine its relevance and importance as well as produce translations and draft reports based on the intelligence value in the material, to generate leads for investigations," reads the job posting.

Applicants are required to have an undergraduate degree and at least two years of experience in research and analysis and report-writing to be considered for the job.

In addition to Toronto, CSIS is looking to fill positions in Montréal, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina and
Winnipeg.

Lead photo by

Michael Monastyrskyj
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Canadian spy agency is hiring in Toronto and you can make over $100k

This is what Yonge and Dundas looked like in the 1970s

Toronto pony cops take down men at gunpoint outside Etobicoke mall

Spoof TTC notices are popping up around Toronto making fun of route detours

Here's what Toronto's next subway trains might look like

Toronto family claims they were turned down for pet adoption over race and income

NOW Magazine just took another big step toward the end of an era

Oakville teacher shocks students by wearing huge prosthetic breasts to shop class