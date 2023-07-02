Here's what the region's next GO Train station will look like

GO Transit is undergoing a rapid expansion program bringing new improvements and stations to its busiest line, and renderings are now offering a preview of a new station currently under construction in Hamilton.

Metrolinx is building a brand-new GO station on the Lakeshore West line in Hamilton, expanding the current Confederation bus stop into a full-fledged GO Station.

Located near the intersection of the QEW and Centennial Parkway North in Hamilton, the new Confederation GO will add service on the Lakeshore West line between the existing West Harbour and St. Catharines stations.

The station will include a fully accessible island platform offering a mini-platform and canopies to protect customers from inclement weather. A pedestrian tunnel and vestibule will provide easier access to the platforms, while a pick-up and drop-off zone with space for 15 vehicles will allow for simpler last-mile rideshare options.

The station is already well-under-construction as part of the GO Expansion program, beginning work in 2017 before halting and resuming with a ground breaking ceremony attended by Premier Doug Ford back in October.

Several months later, the project is progressing at full steam, and Metrolinx's GO Expansion Twitter account recently shared an update on the construction progress.

We're working to build an integrated accessible transportation system. Here, base construction of the accessible ramp structure is underway, ensuring universal access at the future #ConfederationGO Station. Learn more about the project here: https://t.co/ZC1weMVK8i pic.twitter.com/Mao4wSfHDM — GO Expansion (@GOExpansion) June 29, 2023

The $50 million project is currently targeting a completion date in 2025.

It plugs into the broader GO Expansion program, which is in the process of improving access across the entire regional transit network, with a goal to deliver all-day, two-way service at regular intervals serving over 10,000 train trips a week.