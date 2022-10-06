Ontario is building a new GO Station that people have been waiting on forever

The Ontario government is officially marking the beginning of construction on the Confederation GO Station in Hamilton.

The new station promises to support a better transit network for Hamilton, and better connections to existing local transit and GO Bus services.

Premier Doug Ford was at the construction site today, and announced that the station will feature a two-way, all day service along the Lakeshore West line.

The site of the Confederation GO currently serves commuters using the GO Bus Route 12, which connects Confederation GO with Burlington GO Station and Dundas Street & Highway 407 park and ride lot to the west, and Grimsby, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls to the east.

"Building the new Confederation GO Station will make it easier for Hamilton commuters to access transit and boost economic growth," Ford said.

Some key amenities of the future station include: accessible island platform with canopies, pedestrian tunnel, 15-vehicle passenger pick-up and drop-off area, 150 extra parking spaces, and direct stair access from Centennial Parkway.

The project is set to cost a whopping $50 million and construction is expected to take around three years, with a project completion date of 2025.

The province is also continuing to work alongside the Canadian National Railway (CN) for access to the corridor west of Burlington GO station which is needed for further service expansion into Hamilton.