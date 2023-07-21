History-making journalist Ginella Massa announces departure from CBC News

Journalist Ginella Massa, who is believed to be the first anchor of a national newscast in North America to wear a hijab, is leaving CBC News.

Massa, who hosted Canada Tonight, announced her departure from CBC on Twitter.

"After thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision not to return to CBC News Network in the fall as host of Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa in order to work on some personal projects," wrote Massa.

Some personal news to share…

"In this next stage, I will be focused on further building my personal brand through media consulting, brand partnerships, and public speaking engagements, which I have been wanting to pursue for some time."

Massa added that she considered "what success truly means to [her]" while on maternity leave for the past several months.

According to Massa's website, she first appeared on Canadian television in 2015 as a video journalist for CTV News in Kitchener, Ontario.

She was named the host of CBC's Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa in 2020.

"She is believed to be the first hijab-wearing television reporter in North America," notes her bio.

The news of Massa's departure was met with several Canadians expressing how powerful her impact has been, opening the doors for more diverse representation in Canadian media.

"Ginella Massa revolutionized media in Canada on what representation matters means," wrote journalist Huda Mzioudet on Twitter. "Glad she opened the door for under-represented women."

You have been such an inspiration for many - good luck with everything in the future!

Others added how Massa has been an inspiration for many who see her as a role model in the Canadian media landscape.

Congrats on a great run at CBC - you have paved the way for BIPOC journalists and hopefully you'll be back from time to time as a guest on our shows? Thanks for everything, Ginella! 🫶🏾

In her statement, Massa says she hopes her time with CBC will serve "as a catalyst for others to set up to the plate" and create more opportunities for those who "traditionally have not had a seat at the table."

"I have always said that I may be the first, but certainly do not want to be the only or last," she added.

Massa said she will be taking on a part-time position as a journalism instructor at Toronto Metropolitan University starting this September.

"It has truly been an honour to be welcomed into the homes of Canadians every night," wrote Massa.

"I want to thank CBC News for the opportunity to make history as the first woman in hijab to host a national newscast in North America."