Here's where Toronto ranks among the world's most expensive cities

Toronto has retained its title of Canada's most expensive city for the second year in a row, according to the results of Mercer's Cost of Living Survey released on Wednesday.

But for all the talk of declining affordability and runaway housing prices in Toronto, it may come as a surprise to learn that the famously-expensive metropolis doesn't rank particularly high on the Cost of Living Survey's list of 227 global cities across five continents.

Toronto is just the 90th most expensive city in the world for 2023, a minor improvement from the 89th spot the city earned the year before.

Trailing Toronto (which is a good thing in lists like these), Vancouver slid eight spots down the list but holds onto its position as Canada's second-most expensive city at 116th place. Montreal dropped ten spots to 135th place, Ottawa fell five spots to 137th, and Calgary moved down four spots to 145th place.

Nicole Stewart, Senior Principal and Office Business Leader Career at Mercer Canada, notes the "domestic inflationary pressures that are affecting overall quality of living," while also acknowledging that the country "continues to be an attractive destination for remote workers."

"Extensive remote work flexibility is causing many employees to re-shift their priorities and think differently about where they want to work and live, and this will continue to force organizations to develop effective compensation strategies for their globally distributed workforces," added Stewart.

The annual study cites Canada's ongoing period of economic stagnation, where the country's GDP contracted by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2022 and growth slowed to just 3.5 per cent over the entire year, declining from 5 per cent in 2021.

High inflation rates proved another factor in rising living costs, though overall inflation rates have decreased in 2023 to 5.2 per cent in February 2023 compared to the stratospheric 8.1 per cent figure seen last June.

A full ranking of the 227 global cities can be found on Mercer's Cost of Living Survey website.

Here are the top 100 most expensive cities for 2023: