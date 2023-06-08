City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway closure weekend june 10 11

7 TTC subway stations will shut down for this entire weekend

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Commuters be warned: a huge stretch of the TTC's Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will be out of service for the entire weekend.

The TTC has announced that subway service will be halted on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, on a seven-station stretch of the line spanning from Broadview to Woodbine station to accommodate track work.

This full closure will follow four consecutive days of early closures along the very same portion of Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine, where service was halted each night at 11 p.m. to allow progress on this track work. 

During this latest outage, the TTC will run shuttle buses (ugh) to stop at all stations along the service suspension and close the gap in the route, though this is an often chaotic substitute that adds two more (inconvenient) transfers to commuters' trips across the city.

Both Broadview and Woodbine are accessible stations, which may further complicate TTC travel for persons experiencing mobility issues. The transit agency advises anyone requiring a connection at a station that may not be accessible to ask any TTC employee for assistance.

Those looking to load or purchase Presto cards will still be able to access the fare machines at most stations along the closure, as well as connect with surface routes. Chester Station is the exception and will be closed throughout the weekend.

Regular subway service will resume in time for the morning rush on Monday, June 12, starting back up at approximately 6 a.m..

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

7 TTC subway stations will shut down for this entire weekend

Video shows bus smash through line of cars in deadly Mississauga crash

A new Toronto job posting is seeking the rudest people possible

Sick and injured raccoons are attacking people all over Toronto

TTC was total chaos last night after subway service shut down between 7 stations

A giant dong-shaped smoke cloud is exposing itself over Toronto

This is where Toronto mayoral candidates eat and shop and how they get there

Toronto now has the third-worst air quality in the world