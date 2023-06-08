7 TTC subway stations will shut down for this entire weekend

Commuters be warned: a huge stretch of the TTC's Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will be out of service for the entire weekend.

The TTC has announced that subway service will be halted on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, on a seven-station stretch of the line spanning from Broadview to Woodbine station to accommodate track work.

This full closure will follow four consecutive days of early closures along the very same portion of Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine, where service was halted each night at 11 p.m. to allow progress on this track work.

Subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night for track work.



We’ve got you covered with shuttle buses operating during the closure. Regular service will resume tomorrow morning at approximately 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/aDW9tHWJPD — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 8, 2023

During this latest outage, the TTC will run shuttle buses (ugh) to stop at all stations along the service suspension and close the gap in the route, though this is an often chaotic substitute that adds two more (inconvenient) transfers to commuters' trips across the city.

Both Broadview and Woodbine are accessible stations, which may further complicate TTC travel for persons experiencing mobility issues. The transit agency advises anyone requiring a connection at a station that may not be accessible to ask any TTC employee for assistance.

Those looking to load or purchase Presto cards will still be able to access the fare machines at most stations along the closure, as well as connect with surface routes. Chester Station is the exception and will be closed throughout the weekend.

Regular subway service will resume in time for the morning rush on Monday, June 12, starting back up at approximately 6 a.m..