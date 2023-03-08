Someone was just randomly attacked with pepper spray on the TTC

Police are searching for a man wanted in yet another random attack on the TTC, where a victim was reportedly pepper sprayed in the face while commuting on a subway train.

Police allege that two men were travelling eastbound on the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Donlands and Greenwood Stations at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 28, when the attack occurred.

In a seemingly random, unprovoked assault, one of the men repeatedly sprayed the other in the face with what cops describe as "an unknown, pepper-spray-like substance."

Despite multiple attempts to step away from the attack, the victim was sprayed again and again, and was unable to escape the assault before enduring several blasts of the substance.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, 35-45 years old, with short brown hair and a greying goatee. At the time of the attack, he was seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants, black gloves, and tan-coloured footwear.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, who is wanted for three counts of administering a noxious substance. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The attack occurred just one hour after another random attack on the same line at Castle Frank Station, where a man claims a stranger attempted to set him on fire amid a tirade of anti-Asian slurs.

The two attacks appear unrelated based on images of the suspects, though these two incidents add to a growing list of seemingly random attacks on the TTC in recent months that have left some riders feeling uneasy on public transit.