City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

ttc violence

TTC subway rider randomly stabs stranger in the face with broken glass

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Today in news of unprovoked violent attacks on Toronto's public transit system, we have a man who was stabbed in the face with a broken bottle by a stranger while riding the subway.

"The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation," reads a news release issued by police Wednesday evening.

"On Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:08 p.m., police were called to Chester Subway Station in relation to an assault."

Police say that the victim was riding a TTC subway train on Line 2 when a suspect stabbed him in the face with a broken bottle. He then fled the scene.

The victim is said to have sustained facial injuries as a result of the assault. Officers confirmed to Global that the attack was "unprovoked" and that "victim and suspect were strangers to one another."

A woman was similarly slashed in the face by strangers at Spadina Subway Station on Sunday, though her alleged attackers were said to be teenagers wielding a machete.

Police say that the suspect in the assault near Chester Station was approximately 35 years old and 5'10" with a medium build and "light brown messy straight hair." 

Photos of the man have been releasedf, but they are all less than 200 pixels wide, making them what OG internet people refer to as "potato quality."

Anyone who might recognize the suspect or have information is urged to contact police at 416-808-5500, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Scary as this latest instance of random violence on the TTC may be, it's becoming more and more common for police to announce investigations of this type; sometimes every day or multiple times a day for entire weeks.

The Toronto Police Service announced just over two weeks ago that an additional 80 cops would be stationed across the city's transit system in response to this recent spike in violent crimes on the TTC, but random attacks continue, leading many in Toronto to grow leery of taking public transit at all.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford says he didn't do anything shady because his sons-in-law are cops

Vaughan construction worker felt like a movie character after winning the lottery

TTC subway rider randomly stabs stranger in the face with broken glass

Giant inflatable dome comes loose and wreaks havoc on Toronto's Dundas Square

Doug Ford says that a 'lefty mayor' could destroy Toronto if John Tory leaves

Illegal untraceable 3D-printed 'ghost guns' seized during Mississauga traffic stop

Almost 200 pedestrians were struck by Toronto drivers in just 45 days

These are the wild animals most likely to attack you in Ontario