Daylight Saving Time is about to happen again and here's why it's still not permanent

It's that time of the year again when clocks "spring forward" as part of Daylight Saving Time, which has in turn resurfaced age-old questions about why Ontario can't just do away with the twice-annual time changes.

While many are looking forward to an additional hour of sunshine, others don't love the extra hour of sleep they have to give up for it.

Although a bill called the Time Amendment Act was passed in the provincial legislature back in 2020, it looks like the situation remains unchanged this year, meaning we'll still have to wind up our clocks ahead by an hour this weekend.

Clocks will "spring foward" an hour on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m., and Daylight Saving 2023 will end at the same time on Nov. 5.

Most provinces, including Ontario, have expressed their intention to get rid of the bi-annual ritual, but many continue to stress that any changes must be in-sync with the U.S.

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would allow daylight saving time to be made permanent. The bill was first proposed in 2018, but has since failed several times to get through both houses of Congress.

Premier Doug Ford has said in the past that making daylight saving time permanent would depend on the New York state, which would also have to ditch the ritual.

In New York, Democratic Assembly Member Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo have reintroduced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

The bill aims to get a block of states to adopt the changes, including Vermont, Massachusetts, Conneticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, but would still require congressional approval to be formally adopted.

However, all hope doesn't seem to be lost, because some parts of Canada have managed to do away with the ritual. In March 2020, Yukon ditched the twice-annual time changes, and most of Saskatchewan keeps clocks the same year-round.

Although slight progress is being made to get rid of the practice all together, none of it will unfortunately come in time for Sunday, where'll have to sacrifice one hour of precious sleep once again in exchange for longer, brighter days.