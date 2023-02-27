Toronto ranked one of the best Canadian cities for international students

Toronto has landed itself a pretty decent score in a new ranking for international students, coming in as one of the best Canadian cities for studying and living.

According to a newly launched list from Clever Canadian, The 6ix lands at number 19 out of 50 for new students in Canada.

For being the largest city in the country — and home to many colleges and universities — Toronto's ranking is pretty mid, with consideration given to diversity, the annual percentage of graduates, rent and tuition costs, internet speed and living expenses.

Categories are scored from one to 50, with one being the highest ranked and 50 being the lowest for each section.

Toronto scored top marks for diversity (percentage of ethnic groups) and annual per cent of graduates at three and five respectively, but Toronto is ranked the absolute lowest for monthly rent costs.

And it's not a joking matter — it's extremely expensive to live in Toronto, where a one-bedroom apartment now costs a staggering $2,300 (and probably climbing).

Toronto also ranked poorly for internet speed and average tuition costs. According to U of T, international students will have to cough up a whopping $63,000 in total program frees for the 2022/23 year.

Clever Canadian states that the city's transportation system is a plus, citing its sixth-place ranking on the Economist Intelligence Unit's list.

Despite not being ranked the best on Clever Canadian's list, Toronto has scored higher on many others. The city was ranked the third most desirable in North America for students generally, according to the 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2023.

The University of Toronto also snagged an impressive ranking, coming in at number two against 700 Canadian institutions for sustainability, from the QS World University Ranking.

Sault Ste. Marie was the only Ontario city to beat out Toronto in the new ranking, coming in just two spots ahead at number 17.

All other Ontario cities including Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Kingston, St. Catharines and Peterborough ranked significantly lower than Toronto.

Here is the official ranking: