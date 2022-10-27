City
QS world university rankings

U of T was just ranked second in the world in new global university study

The latest QS World University Rankings are now out and the University of Toronto has ranked second in the world in a very important category.

U of T came in second out of 700 post-secondary institutions, and first in Canada when it comes to minimizing their environmental and social impact. 

But what does QS World University Rankings mean, and how does it work?

According to QS, the ranking system uses a methodology that's made up of several indicators that's then used to measure an institution's ability to tackle social, environmental and governance challenges. 

"Indicators are split into environmental sustainability measures – including sustainable institutions, sustainable education and sustainable research – and social impact measures, which includes equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities, and quality of life", QS' website explains.

In a recently published article, U of T notes that the institution has undertaken "several high-profile sustainability initiatives" in recent years.

This includes a "commitment to divest from fossil fuel investments and a pledge to achieve a climate-positive St. George campus by 2050" including the construction of "Canada’s largest urban geoexchange field."

Through these efforts, U of T says it will be able to curb 15,000 tonnes of emissions a year. 

In addition, the institution offers students numerous sustainability-oriented undergraduate courses and many graduate and PhD programs with sustainability-related content.

Here's how the top schools ranked according to QS World University:

  1. University of California, Berkeley
  2. University of Toronto
  3. University of British Columbia
  4. The University of Edinburgh
  5. The University of New South Wales
  6. The University of Sydney
  7. The University of Tokyo
  8. University of Pennsylvania
  9. Yale University
  10. The University of Auckland

Last year, U of T also ranked high in a number of categories.

Viv Lynch
