U of T ranked top university in Canada

A new ranking of the top universities in Canada was just released and surprise surprise, the University of Toronto has been named the best in the country for the umpteenth time.

The QS World University Rankings, published Tuesday evening, rate universities on a worldwide scale as well as by region and country based on six metrics.

Schools are ranked annually following the evaluation of their academic reputation (40 per cent), employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty/student Ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent) and international faculty ratio/international student ratio (5 per cent each).

The QS World University Rankings 2021 have just launched! 🦁 The wait is over – discover the world's best universities now: https://t.co/JEcuTvC93A#QSWUR #topuniversities #rankings #highered #studyhere — QS World University Rankings (@worlduniranking) June 9, 2020

Based on these criteria, U of T was found to be the top university in Canada.

"Founded in 1827, the University of Toronto has evolved into Canada's leading institution of learning, discovery and knowledge creation. We are proud to be one of the world's top research-intensive universities, driven to invent and innovate," reads the school's overview on the ranking website.

"Our students have the opportunity to learn from and work with preeminent thought leaders through our multidisciplinary network of teaching and research faculty, alumni and partners. The ideas, innovations and actions of more than 560,000 graduates continue to have a positive impact on the world."

On the Canadian list, McGill University came in second, followed by University of British Columbia, Université de Montréal and University of Alberta.

Here are the top 10 universities in Canada for 2021, according to the QS World University Rankings:

In terms of the global ranking, U of T came in at number 25.

The top school in the world was found to be Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and University of Oxford.