New video appears to show TTC employee shoving teens prior to swarming attack

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
A recent video appears to the show the events leading up to a "despicable swarming" attack on two TTC employees by a group of teenage boys on Monday afternoon

On Tuesday, police identified and charged four teenage boys who were reported to have assaulted two TTC employees aboard a bus in the Kennedy Road and Merrian Road area around 3:30 p.m.. 

"It is alleged that there was an altercation between a group of boys on board a TTC bus," reads a press release issued by Toronto police. "Two TTC employees who were on the bus were physically assaulted by the boys. The group of boys fled the area."

A new 11-second video shows a uniformed TTC employee stepping off a bus before exchanging words with a group of teens. 

The TTC employee appears to shove a teen, before the group of adolescents begin throwing punches in return. Another uniformed TTC employee is then seen approaching the group to break up the fight. 

Both employees are said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, although they were both "shaken up," and "emotionally impacted," according to police. 

All of the youths arrested in relation to Monday's attack are 13 years old and male. Two boys are facing one count of assault each, while two others face two counts of assault each. 

The group is due to appear in court on March 21. 

