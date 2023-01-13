Three weeks of nearly zero sunshine turns Toronto dwellers into depressed vampires

The Year of the Rabbit, also known as 2023, has started off with a monotonous blanket of grey, dreary, and almost lifeless skies for the sorry residents of Toronto.

If you've been feeling more depressed than usual lately, you're not alone, my dear seasonally-affected friend.



Our city has seen almost zero rays of sunshine for the last three weeks, turning our usual happy-go-lucky citizens (depending on who you ask) into day-walking vampires.

toronto i am BEGGING, just one (1) single sliver of sunshine PLEASE — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) January 12, 2023

According to Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell, January has given us less than three hours of total sunshine.

It's not just your imagination. 22 days of clouds in the GTA! pic.twitter.com/qRmauyZbKQ — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 13, 2023

Since before Christmas, Toronto has endured unstimulating grey skies from morning til night, for a grand total of 22 monochromatic days. Farnell claims the last day the city recorded under mostly-sunny conditions was way back on Dec. 21.

This gigantic colourless gap has left many of us in a terrible, never-ending state of misery.



Think I'm exaggerating?



Just type in "Toronto sunshine" on Twitter, and you'll see the sad commentary wash over your screen like a blanket of cloud cover.

I don't remember the last time there was sunshine in Toronto, xmas day maybe? #blah — AP (@parkOhaircut) January 12, 2023

While the temperatures are unexpectedly mild (hello, climate change), I'm sure the majority of people would prefer cold, sunny days over mild, grey ones.

And with today's snowy-rainy disposition, it's only going to get worse before it gets better.

But a possible end is in sight, as Environment Canada says Sunday and Monday are our next opportunities to bask in sunny conditions.

If we could get like a DAY of sunshine in Toronto that would be nice. FFS — Jenna Illies (@jennaillies) January 3, 2023

If that doesn't work out, we'll have high hopes for either Saturday, Jan. 21, or Tuesday, Jan. 24, which have promises of sunshine, according to the Weather Network.

This depressing anomaly was last witnessed in January 2017, when the entire month of January only got 48.8 hours of total sun.

For now, it's time to pull out the sunlight lamps and vitamin D supplements and think of the warm, sunshiney days ahead.



Just 66 more days until the start of Spring.