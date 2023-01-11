Environment Canada issues alert for Toronto ahead of more nasty winter weather

Another gross winter weather system is headed for Toronto, according to meteorologists, bringing with it some unpleasant-sounding precipitation and potentially creating dangerous road conditions.

To that end, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, effective as of 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday — though the nasty stuff isn't actually expected in our region until Thursday.

"Significant rainfall expected Thursday night," reads the alert, warning of hazards that include "heavy rain" with amounts of up to 30 mm and localized ponding.



Light showers and drizzle will give way to a downpour on Thursday afternoon, if EnviroCan's predictions are correct, before changing over to snow on Friday morning.

Special Weather Statements for rainfall have been issued ahead of tomorrow's system. The partially frozen ground in some areas may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall 🌧️

Latest alerts 👉 https://t.co/y3peunT8lZ#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/rD1Lb0SAGD — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 11, 2023

"Note that the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. A few centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday evening," reads the special weather statement.



"Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the track of the Colorado low responsible for this rainfall. Should the track of this low change, rainfall amounts could also change."

The Weather Network similarly warns that this week "is set to end with a messy mix of heavy rain and snow for central and southern Ontario."

"There is high confidence that central and parts of southern Ontario will, in fact, bear the impacts of the heavy snow and rain associated with the system," reads an update published Wednesday.

"Some uncertainty does remain, however, in the amount of snow the southwestern region of the province and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will receive."

We may not know exactly how much snow is coming, but we can say that whatever's coming our way can't be much worse than the endless grey skies we've been living under lately.