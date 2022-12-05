A Toronto transit station is getting a major facelift for first time in over 20 years

GO Transit is undergoing a once-in-a-generation expansion, adding new Toronto stations while improving existing ones as part of its network-wide goal of delivering 6,000 train trips a week through frequent two-way, all-day service on its Lakeshore East and West lines.

The Eglinton GO Station near Eglinton and McCowan dates back to 1978, and though it underwent a 2000 rehabilitation, improvements are needed to meet GO's ambitious service goals.

A project has begun that will transform the station into a fully-accessible point on the Lakeshore East Line, while a future second phase will increase station capacity for the coming introduction of increased two-way, all-day service.

Station upgrades include the introduction of four new elevators and stairwells linking the existing pair of side platforms with two previously-installed pedestrian tunnels carved below the rail tracks.

New mini-platforms are being added, which will allow passengers using mobility devices to easily board and exit accessibility coaches, coming alongside canopies, digital signage, and tactile tiles on platform edges to better accommodate persons experiencing mobility issues and other disabilities.

#EglintonGO is being upgraded to bring the station up to #AODA standards. Work includes adding mini-platforms for boarding & exiting accessibility coaches, and adding accessible route canopies from the new elevators to the mini-platforms. https://t.co/5iyT3VsLSQ #IDPWD #IDPWD2022 pic.twitter.com/oYuKC0YlXj — GO Expansion (@GOExpansion) December 3, 2022

Perhaps one of the most notable additions in the plan is a north vestibule for the east pedestrian tunnel featuring seating and automated fare purchase stations.

Shelter relocations, platform widening, and other repairs will be carried out to support these improvements.

Renderings also show a rehabilitated pick-up/drop-off (PUDO) area featuring landscaping and seating.

Once all upgrades are completed for the Eglinton GO Accessibility Upgrades project, the station will better serve all members of the public and meet the criteria set out in the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005.

Metrolinx expects the station to support 251,000 boardings per year once all is said and done.