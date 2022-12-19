City
Students warned not to take photos of Oakville teacher who wears huge prosthetic breasts

Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher Kayla Lemieux is in the spotlight once again after students at the Toronto-area high school were banned from taking photos of her, the Toronto Sun reports

According to the outlet, students have even been "threatened with suspension" if they take photos or videos of the controversial educator. 

Lemieux, who is transgender, has been photographed several times over the past year wearing a blonde wig, tight clothing, and size Z prosthetic breasts. 

Over the past few months, hundreds of enraged individuals and parents have directed their anger at The Halton District School Board, arguing that the teacher is violating the board's dress code. 

The school board has rose to the defense of Lemieux multiple times in the past, and previously told blogTO that it "recognizes the rights of students, stass, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression." 

Just last month, Lemieux sparked outrage once again for skydiving with a male porn star in Ancaster

According to the Sun, Lemieux has not been teaching at Oakville Trafalgar High School for a number of weeks, but was mostly recently caught on video as a substitute teacher at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School near Burlington. 

Sources previously told the Sun that Lemieux was fitted with a boot cast due to an unknown injury (which was unrelated to the skydiving adventure) that has since kept her from working at the Oakville high school for "safety reasons." 

Lemieux was also spotted working as a substitute teacher at Abbey Park High School in Oakville. 

One parent told the Sun that Lemieux gets a personal escort and protection everywhere she goes. Witnesses also told the outlet that Halton Regional Police cars were on the property at both high schools. 

The school board has stood by Lemieux time and time again, and previously stated that they strive to "ensure a safe and inclusive learning and working environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of their race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socio-economic circumstances, or body type/size."

