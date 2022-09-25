City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oakville teacher

People protest Oakville Trafalgar high school teacher with massive prosthetic breasts

The saga of drama involving one controversial and big-busted Oakville high school teacher continues.

The Oakville educator in question is transgender, and rose to viral fame after students from Oakville Trafalgar High School uploaded images of her to Snapchat.

Several pictures show the woman with long blonde hair wearing bike shorts, tight tops, and what we can only assume to be a massive prosthetic breast piece with protruding nipples.

An American radio host tweeted out a few of the images on Sept. 14, and the thread has now since gone viral, resulting in thousands of furious, confused, and transphobic responses.

Hundreds of enraged individuals directed their words at The Halton District School Board, arguing that the teacher is violating the dress code and shouldn't be allowed to wear the breast piece to school.

The school board previously told blogTO that it "recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression."

"We strive to promote and support a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the school board," continued the statement, "and to ensure a safe and inclusive learning and working environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of their race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socio-economic circumstances, or body type/size."

Oakville Trafalgar High School's website states that "dress codes must prevent students from wearing clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples."

A large crowd of student and parent protesters gathered outside of the school on Friday to air out their frustrations regarding the school's actions.

Some of the signs held by protesters read, "this school encourages and supports paraphilias and child groomers," and "school not circus."

Another sign said, "teach them how to read and write not how to change their genders."

"The same Ontario human rights codes that were used to discriminate against people for their medical choice, they turn their heads, but if we get a man who dresses up as a woman who has size Z fetish fake boobs somehow this is acceptable," yelled one protester.

On Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce wrote a letter to the Ontario College of Teachers expressing concerns regarding the teacher's attire.

"In this province, in our schools, we celebrate our differences and we also believe that there must be the highest standards of professionalism when in front of our kids," Lecce stated.

"And on that basis, I've asked the Ontario College of Teachers to review and to consider strengthening those provisions with respect to professional conduct, which we think would be in the interest of all kids in Ontario."

