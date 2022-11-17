Oakville teacher famous for huge prosthetic breasts went skydiving with a porn star

A skydiving video is circulating this week of someone believed to be Kayla Lemieux, the Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher who rose to fame earlier this fall for wearing large prosthetic breasts in class, sparking a debate over dress codes, human rights, and the intersection of both.

The Toronto-area high school teacher can be seen in several photos and video clips published in early November by a Twitter user who calls himself a "conservative pornstar skydiver." His handle is @voodoopornstar and his feed is not safe for work.

Voodoo posted a series of tweets on Oct. 31 in which someone who looks exactly like Lemieux, right down to her now instantly-recognizable tight pink shirt, is seen participating in a skydiving session.

"Taking the #Oakville #transgender shop teacher on a skydive. This should be interesting. No way that wig stays on," he wrote when posting a photo of the apparent teacher getting geared up.

"About to throw the #Oakville #transgender #teacher out of a plane. Sh*t is about to get real. Stay tuned," he wrote in a subsequent tweet showing several people in a small plane.

"All it took was one bump from the camera man and their [sic] goes the wig folks. I think dudes real hair looks better anyway," he later tweeted, including photos of the person believed to be Lemieux in mid-air, smiling with excitement.

It is not clear if the overly-busty skydiver in pink was aware of her instructor's live tweets, or his other profession as a porn actor.

Either way, some conservative media outlets are gleefully sharing the footage around — a continuation of their collective obsession with the Oakville high school teacher who has been the subject of several protests in recent months.

The skydiving instructor, for his part, seems keen to jump into the spotlight that's been turned toward Lemieux in recent months.

Lemieux has been making headlines all over the world since mid-September after Oakville Trafalgar students shared images of the educator attending class in revealing clothes over a large prosthetic bust.

The Halton District School Board (which operates Oakville Trafalgar) immediately defended the teacher, who is transgender, saying in a statement that "gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code."

A few weeks later, after a flood of comments and concerns from members of the public, the board announced that it would review its dress code, which many pointed out at the time forbids students from wearing "clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples."

The board decided just last week that implementing a dress code in response to the Oakville Trafalgar controversy could be a "considerable liability."

"It is important to recognize the impact that dress code policies can have on members of the transgender community. Most notably, it is important for employers to make allowances to ensure that these employees are able to express themselves in accordance with their lived gender," reads a report on the review.

"To the extent that workplace policies mandate that employees dress in a particular manner, it is important for those policies to be gender neutral in their application, and that they impose similar dress standards and requirements for all employees, regardless of gender."

With the board's ruling against implementing a dress code, it would seem as though the story ends here; Lemieux will go on to live her life, teaching and perhaps one day buying a bra that adequately covers her nipples.

A few weeks ago, many online still appeared fascinated by the educator and her case, but responses to news coverage of the skydiving footage imply that the majority of people are simply over it.

"Really Sun. You have to publish a story on someone's personal life," wrote one Twitter user in response to The Toronto Sun's coverage of the activity. "Slow news day, huh!"

"How TF is this newsworthy?," wrote another. "....Drop it," wrote another still.

Neither Lemieux nor @Voodoopornstar have yet to respond to a request for comment from blogTO, and that's okay. It's not really our business to find out if the instructor is actually a friend of the teacher or simply someone trying to bank on her fame.