Special weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of 'significant' winter storm

Another vicious winter storm is heading in Toronto's direction, according to meteorologists, and this one is expected to bring with it enough force to seriously mess up any holiday travel plans.

In a special weather statement issued late Monday afternoon, Environment Canada warned of a "significant winter storm" that is forecast to hit "late this week" and last well into the holiday weekend.

The federal weather agency says that precipitation should begin as either rain or snow late Thursday, but has yet to provide any estimates regarding how many centimetres we'll receive.

It is thus too early to say for certain if the City of Toronto will see a white Christmas... but it's looking very likely that we'll see red and blue lights flashing along local highways.

"Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall," writes Environment Canada of the incoming storm.

"Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay."

Significant Weather Outlooks for Ontario valid for Friday and Saturday. #ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/ewK1QeGeCw — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 19, 2022

The agency urges residents of southern Ontario to consider altering plans through the holiday weekend "as travel conditions may become dangerous."

And less you blow off this warning based on the fact that last week's big predicted storm was a bust in some parts of Toronto, EnviroCan says that its forecasters have "high confidence" that this incoming system will result in a "high impact winter storm."

"A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the system for locations east of the Great Lakes," reads the special weather statement issued on Monday.

"The details regarding wind speeds, precipitation types and amounts remain highly uncertain at this time. Please monitor your local forecast and the latest alerts for your area."

Whatever happens with rain or snowfall amounts, the days before Christmas are expected to be incredibly cold this year.

"Temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date," states Environment Canada.

Perfect for staying inside.