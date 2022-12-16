Toronto snow storm was a major bust but more is on the way next week

It's indisputable that yesterday's weather in Toronto was extremely confusing for the majority of the day. Were you supposed to put on your raincoat, snow boots, grab an umbrella, or all three?

Different parts of southern Ontario received varying weather yesterday, resulting in a super complex and head-scratching storm.

Most of the city was hit with a mix of ice, snow, and rain, and parts of the province even saw freezing rain. Although snow did fall intermittently in Toronto, most cities along the lake mostly saw rain.

Initial forecasts predicted 5 to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday, but a Weather Network meteorologist said temperatures in the city simply didn't get cold enough.

Although the storm didn't result in snow banks per se, it was still a massive headache to deal with, as wet, slushy and slippery conditions led to messy roads and reduced visibility.

Talk of a massive snowstorm coming Toronto's way began on Tuesday afternoon, when Environment Canada issued a special weather statement two full days before the storm was scheduled to hit southern Ontario.

However, you shouldn't stuff away your snow boots just yet, as more snow (and lots of it) is expected to hit Toronto at full force just in time for the holidays.

Around 5 centimetres of snow is forecasted for Dec. 22, 5-10 centimentres on Dec. 23, and 1-3 centimetres on Dec. 24.