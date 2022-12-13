Messy winter storm expected to hammer southern Ontario with snow this week

"Storms a-comin'," as I always like to say (in the voice of this disco ball farmer who appeared on The Simpsons for less than a second in one episode,)... and I reckon it's gonna be a fierce one.

Meteorologists reckon the same, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday afternoon — two full days before the storm is even scheduled to hit southern Ontario.

"Snow at times heavy and gusty winds expected late Thursday morning into Friday," warns the federal weather agency, which is calling for snowfall amounts of about 10 cm and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h in the City of Toronto.

"A strong low pressure system is expected to affect southern Ontario later this week. Snow is expected to begin over the area late Thursday morning and become heavy at times."

EnviroCan says in its warning that lesser snowfall amounts are expected near Lake Ontario, though wind gusts near the lake could be significantly stronger than farther inland.

Ontario and Quebec brace for ice, snow and rain as Colorado low looms https://t.co/S32Qqbq5lU https://t.co/l2LoZH0AUo — Penel j Smith (@penel_j) December 13, 2022

The Weather Network warns similarly that some parts of southern Ontario could be hit harder.

"By the pre-dawn hour on Thursday, parts of the Greater Toronto Area including London, along with Bruce County will have a chance to see some freezing rain and ice pellets," reads an update issued by the network on Tuesday.

"Southern Ontario and Quebec residents should plan ahead now as a robust, far-encompassing storm affecting a good chunk of North America is en route for the second half of the work week with considerable snow, ice and rain impacts."

The nasty winter weather will gradually taper off by Friday morning in Toronto, according to meteorologists, though a chance of flurries is in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday... which may sound great if you're itching to make a snowman, but it could seriously suck for drivers.

"Hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snow, including for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes," warns Environment Canada. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and power outages may occur."