GoFundMe launched to raise funds for the family of Toronto subway stabbing victim

A shocking stabbing attack on the TTC last week left one woman dead and another with serious injuries, an incident that has left the family of victim Vanessa Kurpiewska heartbroken and in unexpected financial distress.

In response to the random attack on a subway train at High Park Station — Kurpiewska reportedly did not know her killer — a GoFundMe was set up this weekend by a friend of the family, Bernadeta Kaczmarek, on behalf of the victim's mother, Dorota Kurpiewska.

There is a fundraiser for the funeral of Vanessa Kurpiewska, murdered on the subway this week. Read her story. https://t.co/tjegBEtWiF — Maltese Petard ( Official Parody) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@shawnmicallef) December 10, 2022

"With a heavy heart, I am raising this fundraiser on behalf of my life long friends, the family of Vanessa Kurpiewska. We are asking for your help to fund the funeral of Vanessa Kurpiewska. Vanessa was the victim of a stabbing on the TTC on December 8th, 2022," reads the call for donations.

"Vanessa was born with cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair until she was 12 years old. She underwent multiple surgeries throughout her life and was bullied as a child. Despite this, she overcame her challenges and was full of life."

"She was very independent and had a love for fashion, concerts, meeting new people, and travelling. She always said if she were rich, she would give all her money to help senior animals."

The drive has raised just shy of $13,000 as of writing, with a current fundraising goal of $25,000.

Donations continue to pour in, and one anonymous donor even contributed $500 to support the victim's family

"Her family is under a lot of emotional and financial distress," says Kaczmarek, pleading for the public to "Please help, every penny counts. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Friday stabbing and subsequent response from police and paramedics ground TTC service on Line 2 to a halt, and has triggered yet another renewed push to improve safety on the city's public transit service.

A 52-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.