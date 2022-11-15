Toronto was just hit with weather statement warning of up to 10 cm of snow

Toronto was dealt its first blast of winter weather on Tuesday, more than a month shy of the official start of the season, and Environment Canada has issued a stern warning that the light dusting of snow that began this morning could soon become a thick blanket.

With snow already accumulating on unpaved surfaces around Toronto, the federal weather agency issued a weather statement for the City of Toronto late Tuesday morning, warning that the city could experience "snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm" and "poor visibility due to heavy snow" this evening.

"An approaching low pressure system will make its way over Lake Erie tonight, bringing snow for much of southern Ontario," stated Environment Canada officials, adding that "easterly winds off Lake Ontario are expected to enhance this snowfall for much of the Golden Horseshoe, significantly reducing visibilities in heavy snowfall."

Meteorologists forecast the system will pick up this evening before tapering back down to light snow by early Wednesday morning, creating the potential for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

I don't know if I'm surprised by the first snowfall every year and then just forget. But this seems like a surprising amount of snow for Toronto this early in the season. — Cliff St-Onge (@cliffstonge) November 15, 2022

Environment Canada warns drivers to take extreme caution on the roads in affected areas, suggesting motorists drive slowly in slippery conditions and keep an eye out for taillights ahead, stating that "If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility."

The worst driving day in Toronto every year is that first snow day. — Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) November 15, 2022

It's an especially rude and unwelcome entrance for the snowy season, coming less than a week after an unprecedented spell of late autumn warm weather.

But the party appears to be over, and you can expect soggy and salt-encrusted footwear and slushy TTC floors for the next 5-6 months.