Toronto expected to get its first big dump of snow as temperatures plummet to -8 C

Toronto could get its first big dump of snow sooner than expected as temperatures drop below freezing this week.

2-4 cm of wet snow are in the forecast for Tuesday and Toronto residents are being warned to expect snow squalls that will bring an early taste of winter.

The bad weather is expected to arrive by the afternoon commute when visibility is expected to be significantly reduced.

There will also be "brief bursts of snow" and "slick roads" according to weather forecasters.

While most areas of the GTA should experience flurries and a "light dusting", some parts could experience as much as 15 cm of snow.

Later in the week weather is expected to deteriorate further with temperatures feeling as cold as -8 C.

The following week will bring more precipitation with 1 to 3 cm of snow expected next Wednesday.