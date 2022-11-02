Toronto is getting more than two dozen new speed cameras and here's where

More than two dozen new speed cameras are coming to Toronto’s streets next year.

The City is expanding its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program by installing 25 additional cameras across Toronto, with enforcement expected to begin in February 2023.

The cameras join the 50 that are currently in place, bringing the total number of ASE devices in use to 75. Three cameras will be located in each of Toronto’s 25 wards.

In anticipation of their installation, the City has begun putting up 90-day warning signs at the devices’ future locations.

The signs, which are required under provincial legislation, are intended to warn drivers in advance of the cameras' installation and raise awareness of their existence prior to any charges being laid.

In a release, Mayor John Tory said the 25 additional cameras will help save lives, boost road safety, and reduce speeding across Toronto.

The 50 cameras that are currently in use issued 25,224 tickets in August and another 23,163 in September.

Toronto’s 25 new speed cameras will be located at: