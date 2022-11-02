Toronto is getting more than two dozen new speed cameras and here's where

More than two dozen new speed cameras are coming to Toronto’s streets next year.
The City is expanding its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program by installing 25 additional cameras across Toronto, with enforcement expected to begin in February 2023.
The cameras join the 50 that are currently in place, bringing the total number of ASE devices in use to 75. Three cameras will be located in each of Toronto’s 25 wards.
In anticipation of their installation, the City has begun putting up 90-day warning signs at the devices’ future locations.
The signs, which are required under provincial legislation, are intended to warn drivers in advance of the cameras' installation and raise awareness of their existence prior to any charges being laid.
In a release, Mayor John Tory said the 25 additional cameras will help save lives, boost road safety, and reduce speeding across Toronto.
The 50 cameras that are currently in use issued 25,224 tickets in August and another 23,163 in September.
Toronto’s 25 new speed cameras will be located at:
- Thistle Down Boulevard east of Albion Road (Etobicoke North)
- Martin Grove Road south of Eglinton Avenue West (Etobicoke Centre)
- Mimico Avenue west of Station Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Lansdowne Avenue near 108 Lansdowne Ave. (Parkdale-High Park)
- Pritchard Avenue near Batavia Avenue (York South-Weston)
- Sheppard Avenue West west of Keele Street (York Centre)
- Driftwood Avenue east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Avenue Road north of Elwood Boulevard (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Gladstone Avenue south of Cross Street (Davenport)
- Dennison Avenue south of Grange (Spadina-Fort York)
- Bloor Street West west of Clinton Street (University-Rosedale)
- Davisville Avenue east of Yonge Street (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Queen Street East near Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)
- Logan Avenue north of Wolfrey Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)
- Harrison Road near Vernham Avenue (Don Valley West)
- Sloane Avenue near Draycott Drive (Don Valley East)
- Freshmeadow Drive west of Applegate Crescent (Don Valley North)
- Senlac Road north of Elynhill Drive (Willowdale)
- Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Danforth Road east of Huntington Avenue (Scarborough Southwest)
- Lawrence Avenue East near Canlish Road (Scarborough Centre)
- Birchmount Road north of Bay Mills Boulevard (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Tapscott Road west of Blackwell Avenue (Scarborough North)
- Orton Park Road south of Ellesmere Road (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Lawrence Avenue East west of Port Union Road (Scarborough-Rouge Park)