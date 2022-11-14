Someone just tried to rob 3 Toronto banks in the span of 2 hours

An aspiring criminal mastermind or very lucky idiot took the phrase "go big or go home" to ridiculous heights in Toronto this week by going so big as to ensure that they will not be going home any time soon.

The Toronto Police Service warned the public just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 14 that a robbery had taken place near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East around 9:47 a.m.

"Financial hold up," reads a tweet from TPS Operations. "Gun indicated, not seen. No reported injuries. Man fled on foot, investigation ongoing."

Next, police shared news of a very similar-sounding financial holdup at Yonge and Bloor, just five minutes by car (or 16 minutes by foot) from the location of the first robbery.

Once again, a man was reported to have fled the scene on foot.

Holy, the dude is not wasting time. — Tommy Bear (@tommybear14) November 14, 2022

It's not every day that someone manages to rob two different banks in Toronto and evade police. People online started getting interested at this point, and were even more intrigued by the crime spree when TPS announced that yet another robbery had been reported.

It was nearly 1:30 p.m. this time when police confirmed that someone had tried to rob a financial institution near Dundas Street East and Regent Street at 12:25 p.m.

This time around, authorities were ready.

"Police are on scene. Suspect has been arrested," wrote TPS of the incident. "Believed to be the same suspect from the two earlier robberies. Anyone w/info contact police."

The same suspect! I mean, the huevos on this cat.

While crime is never something to be commended, some on Twitter are expressing how impressed they are by the crook's ability to rob two banks without getting busted, as well as their unbelievable willingness to go for a third.

As many have pointed out, it would have been better for the suspect to stop after two.

Got too cocky with it https://t.co/Z4nndFyqpP — Kris Jong-Un (@__kamkammm) November 14, 2022

A suspect description and additional details of the crimes have yet to be released, but I for one, am looking forward to viewing security footage, as this sounds like a movie.

Ryan Gosling? Patrick Swayze? Hamburglar? The role is anybody's at this point.