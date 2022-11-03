The internet is freaking out about the high cost of living in Toronto

From housing to groceries to gas, just about every aspect of life in Toronto has gotten more expensive over the last few months.

Although it has begun a slow descent, inflation is still at a shockingly high 6.9 per cent, driving up the cost of everyday goods and services.

With lighter wallets and heavier hearts, Torontonians have taken to Twitter to express their unhappiness with the high cost of living in the city.

The problem with Toronto is it's so darn expensive. — Carrie Wynne (@Passionpower) November 1, 2022

One user pointed out that Toronto is more unaffordable than notoriously expensive cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Toronto is more unaffordable than NY and LA. We also have one of the weakest dollars in the Western world. pic.twitter.com/QX1nGIczXi — Jerk Spice (@ShansAshley) November 2, 2022

And London.

I HAVE RETURNED TO REMIND THE INTERNET



TORONTO NANDOES CHARGED ME 45 BRITISH POUNDS



FOR THE SAME MEAL THAT COSTS £22 IN THE UNITED KINGDOM https://t.co/Zx4NnaGDbG — DONCH (@donchdeejay) November 2, 2022

Although there are cheaper places to live in Ontario…

Trying to leave Toronto is a fruitless endeavour.

We can’t even save to leave because we have to choose between $10 bread or our phone bill. pic.twitter.com/qdCBq3t3m5 — Jerk Spice (@ShansAshley) November 2, 2022

One user pointed out that, as with the rest of life, if something in Toronto seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Everything in Toronto is expensive. If it’s cheap its probably expired or close to the best before date 🤣 — shayshay (@shayscarbs) November 3, 2022

With rent hitting record highs with each passing month, some residents are holding onto failed relationships for the sake of saving up.

People are maintaining unfulfilling, and unsatisfying relationships with people they would have long since left. If not for the ungodly high rent. — Kevin Father of Babi™ (@RealKevinNoel) November 3, 2022

Or being forced to.

in toronto you can’t even break up and leave the home you share. y’all stuck in the same spot for the next 6 months to a year cause rent is so high here LOL — ♡ (@brandnewangell) November 3, 2022

Or trying to.

So if anyone knows a boy that wants to date me so I can afford toronto rent by moving in with him that would be great — naomi (taylor’s version) ✨ (@fearlessrings) October 27, 2022

Paying an average of $2,481 every month to live in a one-bedroom condo is scarier than any monster.

Rent is doing the most in Toronto this spooky season. — jude (@judesaqer) October 30, 2022

But it does feel like something out of a horror movie.

If Toronto is going to keep looking like Silent Hill it better be quiet (no more 6 am construction of unaffordable housing) and I better see a monster stat — 🌳🐻 cleopatria 🎃♎ GOING TO SEE POLAR BEARS! (@cleopatriia) November 3, 2022

Or a living hell.

good evening toronto i have now seen a studio for rent at $2200 a month, we are truly in hell https://t.co/A6X4EoMoCJ — 🐸 (@frenchfries620) November 3, 2022

Some people looked to lay blame.

I blame Drake😒😩 — Jedi Mama (@NouvelleGoddess) November 2, 2022

While others poked fun.

In other news, Researchers find,

Toronto is home to the most rats

of any Canadian city. How they can

afford the rent, no one knows. pic.twitter.com/JT1dNPqYFp — Good News, Toronto! (@GoodNewsComedy) October 29, 2022

The cost of living in Toronto can really be summed up with one word, though: "ridiculous."