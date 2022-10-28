Gas prices in Ontario just hit a high not seen in months and they're going to keep climbing

Gas prices in Ontario have made multiple huge leaps this week, hitting a high we haven't seen in months as residents continue to face record inflation at the pumps, at grocery stores, and everywhere else.

Consumers in the Toronto area and most of the province saw a price hike of six cents a litre on Tuesday, followed by seven cents Wednesday and another three on Thursday, making for an almost 20-cent jump in just three days, and a 24-cent spike from earlier this month.

Predictions anticipate that prices in the GTA may go up an additional four cents by Saturday.

@fordnation $.16/litre rise in gas prices in three days! Are you going to help the people of Ontario, or not? It’s getting hard to survive. — John Maddocks (@jfmaddocks) October 27, 2022

Experts are also asserting that prices not only won't be falling anytime soon, but are set to keep on climbing, possibly even reaching a shocking $2 per litre in the province in the near future due to tight supply, as one analyst told CP24.

The cost of fuelling up at the moment isn't that far off that figure, landing at $1.769 today, a high we haven't seen since late July.

And, Gas Wizard is projecting prices will soar to $1.809 a litre tomorrow.

These jumps are especially enraging for drivers as profits at oil companies are ballooning to record numbers, much like in the supermarket industry as grocery costs skyrocket to levels not seen in decades.

Also -- gas prices going up again tomorrow. An approx. 20 cent increase over 3 days. https://t.co/TF2u41GDe7 — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) October 28, 2022

While Ontarians may be peeved at their ongoing pain at the pumps, there are some places elsewhere in the country where drivers actually have it worse right now; like in B.C., where prices are already at $1.98 per litre.