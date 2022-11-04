City
Here's everything you need to know about the end of Daylight Saving Time in Ontario

Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end in Ontario this weekend, with residents having to remember to set their clocks back an hour at 2:00 a.m. on November 6.

While we can look forward to an extra hour of sleep (or partying) as a result of the change, it also means waking up to start the day when it's even darker out and welcoming earlier sunsets as well — key indicators that winter and its shorter, greyer days is on its way.

While there has been a huge push for Ontario to cease observing the practice like the Yukon, Hawaii, Arizona, most of Saskatchewan and parts of Quebec and B.C. that don't move their clocks, New York State and the entirety of Quebec would need to be on board, lawmakers have decided, which doesn't look like it's set to happen anytime soon.

Research shows that nixing the 100-plus-year-old custom would have benefits ranging from fewer car accidents, heart attacks and strokes, along with the freedom from the general irritation and disruption of the time change, which even major companies have messed up in the past.

But, current bills like Ontario's Time Amendment Act — which has received Royal Assent — propose making Daylight Saving time permanent, contrary to health experts who argue that it is actually staying on standard time, and not Daylight Saving time, that is essential to our circadian rhythm.

Most people nowadays, though, are very much on board for any new law, either way that would mean not having to worry about switching clocks or adjusting to a new schedule, as even the one hour difference tends to wreak massive havoc.

Unfortunately, until our neighbouring jurisdictions move to likewise ditch Daylight Saving (or make it permanent), we are still stuck with the change, wondering if each year might be our last doing it.

