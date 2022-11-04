Here's everything you need to know about the end of Daylight Saving Time in Ontario

Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end in Ontario this weekend, with residents having to remember to set their clocks back an hour at 2:00 a.m. on November 6.

While we can look forward to an extra hour of sleep (or partying) as a result of the change, it also means waking up to start the day when it's even darker out and welcoming earlier sunsets as well — key indicators that winter and its shorter, greyer days is on its way.

Toronto bars will be open an extra hour this weekend due to Daylight Saving Time https://t.co/aGAls9rYtR #Toronto #DaylightSavingTime — blogTO (@blogTO) November 1, 2022

While there has been a huge push for Ontario to cease observing the practice like the Yukon, Hawaii, Arizona, most of Saskatchewan and parts of Quebec and B.C. that don't move their clocks, New York State and the entirety of Quebec would need to be on board, lawmakers have decided, which doesn't look like it's set to happen anytime soon.

Research shows that nixing the 100-plus-year-old custom would have benefits ranging from fewer car accidents, heart attacks and strokes, along with the freedom from the general irritation and disruption of the time change, which even major companies have messed up in the past.

But, current bills like Ontario's Time Amendment Act — which has received Royal Assent — propose making Daylight Saving time permanent, contrary to health experts who argue that it is actually staying on standard time, and not Daylight Saving time, that is essential to our circadian rhythm.

Most people nowadays, though, are very much on board for any new law, either way that would mean not having to worry about switching clocks or adjusting to a new schedule, as even the one hour difference tends to wreak massive havoc.

Daylight Saving Time has got to be the most preposterous concept to exist. What is the point of setting the time back an hour? Besides time being an illusion to begin with, changing it quite literally makes no sense. It’s confusing, unnecessary and uncalled-for. MAKE IT STOP. — Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) October 25, 2022

Unfortunately, until our neighbouring jurisdictions move to likewise ditch Daylight Saving (or make it permanent), we are still stuck with the change, wondering if each year might be our last doing it.