Special weather alert in effect for Toronto as potentially violent storm approaches

After a few weeks of warmer-than-normal autumn weather, replete with sunshine and pretty falling leaves, Toronto is about to feel the wrath of the season's nastier side.

To that end, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of imminent hazards that include potential wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h.

"Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Winds will ease this evening or overnight with the passage of the front," reads the statement, first issued late Wednesday morning.

"Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."

At 9:17 a.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.



Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts.



Locations impacted include:

The people of Toronto are no strangers to wind damage, but we've been lucky for the most part this season (so far) to have relatively calm fall weather conditions.

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected to begin this afternoon, according to EnviroCan, with faster gusts possible during periods of rain.

The worst of this storm should pass overnight, but, as meteorologists note, there's plenty of turbulence on the radar.

"The approaching system on Wednesday will bring showers along the Lake Huron shores and across parts of southwestern Ontario through the first half of the day," reads a Weather Network forecast issued today.

"Blustery winds and cool temperatures are forecast through the remainder of the week in southern Ontario with the potential for showers almost every day through the next week due to a broad trough that is forecast to settle across Central Canada in the medium-range forecast."