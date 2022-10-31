Toronto high school placed in lockdown as police respond to shooting

Toronto's Woburn Collegiate Institute was placed under been locked down this afternoon after a shooting that killed at least one person and left another injured.

Both victims are believed to be teenagers, according to Toronto Police Service duty inspector Lori Kranenburg, though it is not yet clear if either were students at the Scarborough high school.

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police confirm.

The Toronto Police Service first announced "reports of a person shot" at Ellesmere Road and Markham Road around 3:22 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

At the time, police were not confirming whether the incident took place inside the school or on its grounds, but revealed to news outlets before 6 p.m. today that the shooting happened in the school's front yard.

The high school was placed in lockdown mode around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

One male victim was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in life-threatening position, but was later pronounced dead. Another victim, a teenage boy, arrived at a trauma centre on his own. Police have yet to reveal the extent of his injuries.

Officers were inside the school, checking on students, as of 4 p.m. As reported by CTV News, police began escorting students out of the facility around 4:30 p.m.

Police are looking for one suspect who fled the area heading westbound after the shooting.

They suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a protective face mask.