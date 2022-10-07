CP24 anchor Patricia Jaggernauth alleges racism and sexism against Bell Media

Long-time weather specialist and Toronto news personality Patricia Jaggernauth has filed an official complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission against Bell Media containing allegations of racism and sexism in the workplace.

The 40-year-old Emmy-award winner resigned from her position at CP24 last Tuesday after eleven years and filed her complaint two days ago, according to the CBC.

The public broadcaster states that Jaggernauth's complaint alleges a systemic pattern of racism, sexism and discrimination, as well as accusations that she was treated as a token and a commodity.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with CBC News, she alleges constantly being passed over for positions that she was "more than qualified for" and met with multiple excuses.

"How many times can someone hear 'no,' how many times when you go up for a position when you're overqualified are you then told 'you are the very fabric that makes this place what it is', but we're going a different direction," she asks.

"If I'm there for eleven and a half years, I'm more than enough. But how come I was never enough to fully, truly invest in?"

During this 40-second clip of the interview, Jaggernauth said she never got a contract from Bell Media and was constantly filling in but not having guaranteed work.

The article states that she was only guaranteed two days of work per week and that she was often called as a fill-in for shifts when other anchors were away.

On this year's Bell Lets Talk day, Jaggernauth had an emotional response on camera, talking about her working experience, and cried on air.

The journalist alleges to the CBC that none of her supervisors reached out to her at that time, and that she was only offered a Bell-recommend therapist two weeks later.

Jaggernauth is still listed on CP24's site as an anchor.

Bell Media is sure to face another wave of controversy from angry viewers after this, just barely scramming by the Lisa Laflamme scandal last month.

In a statement to the CBC, the company said they take allegations of any potential discrimination "very seriously," though they declined to comment on matters involving former or current staff.

Jaggernauth has yet to make a public statement, but posted a clip to her Instagram story of recent Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph saying "don't you ever give up. Don't you ever give up on you. Don't you ever give up on your dreams. Because no matter what, if it is meant for you, it will not miss you."