City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown

People and businesses in Toronto outraged after latest Eglinton Crosstown LRT delay

For anyone anticipating the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, you're going to have to wait even longer for the rail line, because the already delayed project has hit yet another roadblock.

Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster announced on Friday that the project was officially behind schedule.

Indications suggest it could take an extra year before it finally becomes operational.

"We had expected the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be fully built, thoroughly tested, and in service this fall in accordance with our project agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the construction consortium responsible for building the project," Verster said.

"Unfortunately, while progress has been made, Crosslinx Transit Solutions have fallen behind schedule, are unable to finalize construction and testing, and therefore the system will not be operational on this timeline."

Verster acknowledged that construction has been difficult for commuters, communities and businesses along the Eglinton corridor.

As expected, plenty of people have voiced their frustrations following the announcement.

One person noted that this isn't the first time a delay has been announced.

Another person joked that the Toronto Maple Leafs might even manage to win a Stanley Cup before the transit line is completed.

One person expressed that the public deserved to know about the delay earlier.

Business Improvement Associations and politicians are also noting their disappointment and calling for more compensation to be given to local businesses who have been suffering for years, especially in the hard-hit Little Jamaica neighbourhood.

Construction for Line 5 began back in 2011 with an expected completion date of 2020. The recent delay has pushed back the projected completion date, and is now expected to be finished in 2023 at the earliest.

Jack Landau
