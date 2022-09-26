People and businesses in Toronto outraged after latest Eglinton Crosstown LRT delay

For anyone anticipating the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, you're going to have to wait even longer for the rail line, because the already delayed project has hit yet another roadblock.

Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster announced on Friday that the project was officially behind schedule.

Indications suggest it could take an extra year before it finally becomes operational.

"We had expected the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be fully built, thoroughly tested, and in service this fall in accordance with our project agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the construction consortium responsible for building the project," Verster said.

"Unfortunately, while progress has been made, Crosslinx Transit Solutions have fallen behind schedule, are unable to finalize construction and testing, and therefore the system will not be operational on this timeline."

Verster acknowledged that construction has been difficult for commuters, communities and businesses along the Eglinton corridor.

As expected, plenty of people have voiced their frustrations following the announcement.

What a joke - even a year is probably a lie - try 2-3 at the earliest probably…will anyone be accountable for this ? Hell no. This is Toronto. Only the residents pay the price. — Rahul Gangolli (@RahulGangolli) September 23, 2022

One person noted that this isn't the first time a delay has been announced.

This is so stupid why? does Eglinton crosstown LRT line keeps on being delay again and a again and a again this is the 3rd time in a row that this has happen. — Randy Singh (@solenlaf) September 25, 2022

Another person joked that the Toronto Maple Leafs might even manage to win a Stanley Cup before the transit line is completed.

Which happens first. Eglinton Crosstown LRT operating or Leafs win Stanley Cup — Ksamnet 🇨🇦🇯🇲 (@ksamgnet1) September 24, 2022

One person expressed that the public deserved to know about the delay earlier.

1. Why did Metrolinx wait until fall to concede the Eglinton Crosstown would be nowhere near completion this year? Didn't the public have a right to know in a timely way? I walked the line 2X with transit people in spring: It was clear then it couldn't open in 2022. https://t.co/XFlbZTg9el — Stephen Wickens 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 (@StephenWickens1) September 24, 2022

Business Improvement Associations and politicians are also noting their disappointment and calling for more compensation to be given to local businesses who have been suffering for years, especially in the hard-hit Little Jamaica neighbourhood.

Andrew: Little Jamaica deserves compensation after another delay of the Eglinton Crosstown P3



From @JILLSLASTWORD #onpolihttps://t.co/AjitHXw1xv — ONDP News + Alerts (@ondpmedia) September 23, 2022

Construction for Line 5 began back in 2011 with an expected completion date of 2020. The recent delay has pushed back the projected completion date, and is now expected to be finished in 2023 at the earliest.