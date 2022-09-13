City
doug ford stat holiday

Doug Ford fails to recognize provincial holiday again and people are questioning why

Just hours ago Doug Ford failled to recognize Monday Sept. 19 as a provincial holiday for the Queen's funeral, opting to make it a National Day of Mourning.

But this is the second time the premier has failed to call a provincial holiday, and many are drawing their own conclusions. 

2021 saw the introduction of National Truth and Reconciliation Day (TRC) as a federal holiday, but yet again, Ford declined to instate it province-wide.

Now before you even begin to write up an angry email, let me explain.

I'm not making the case that TRC is on the same level as the Queen's funeral (I personally believe TRC to be more important). But people have pointed out that this is the second time Ford failed to follow the federal government's lead, as both days are indeed federally recognized.

Many can make the case that recognizing TRC is a very small but necessary step in meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous nations and peoples.

But not having it recognized in Ontario is drawing up mixed reactions from across the province.

Some are saying they would rather have the day off for TRC instead of the Queen's funeral.

Of course, many people across the province are questioning why Ford declined to mark both occasions as holidays.

And it's prompted tons of questions about his alleged hate for Justin Trudeau and economic losses.

