Doug Ford fails to recognize provincial holiday again and people are questioning why

Just hours ago Doug Ford failled to recognize Monday Sept. 19 as a provincial holiday for the Queen's funeral, opting to make it a National Day of Mourning.

But this is the second time the premier has failed to call a provincial holiday, and many are drawing their own conclusions.

2021 saw the introduction of National Truth and Reconciliation Day (TRC) as a federal holiday, but yet again, Ford declined to instate it province-wide.

Now before you even begin to write up an angry email, let me explain.

I'm not making the case that TRC is on the same level as the Queen's funeral (I personally believe TRC to be more important). But people have pointed out that this is the second time Ford failed to follow the federal government's lead, as both days are indeed federally recognized.

Hote Take: The Queens death shouldn't be a national, Stat holiday. Remembrance Day and National Truth and Reconciliation Day should 100% be though. There really isn't a debate to be had. — Jesse Turner (@Jessturr) September 13, 2022

Many can make the case that recognizing TRC is a very small but necessary step in meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous nations and peoples.

Is everyone really surprised Mr. “Open for Business” aka Doug Ford doesn’t want you to have a holiday 😂 I’d much rather see Truth and Reconciliation Day become a provincial stat TBH — Free-range Accountant (@hurricane_lora) September 13, 2022

But not having it recognized in Ontario is drawing up mixed reactions from across the province.

Let's not forget that @fordnation refused to honour the national day of truth and reconciliation in Ontario. — linda haslett (@lindahaslett) September 13, 2022

Some are saying they would rather have the day off for TRC instead of the Queen's funeral.

I seriously do mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but let’s be real Canadians..We already have a Day dedicated to the Crown. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation should be the next stat holiday before anything else. Just sayin.. — AcabadabraChris 🇨🇦 (@carterland100) September 13, 2022

Of course, many people across the province are questioning why Ford declined to mark both occasions as holidays.

Doug Ford is a national embarrassment. Also, water is wet.



Reminder: Remembrance Day and T&R; day will never be stats under conservative gov’t because businesses don’t want to choose between closing or paying holiday rates.



We live in an economy, not a society. — Sparky (@SparkyintheSnow) September 13, 2022

And it's prompted tons of questions about his alleged hate for Justin Trudeau and economic losses.