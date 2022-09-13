Doug Ford will not give Ontario an official holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Doug Ford has officially ruled that Monday, Sept. 19 will not be a provincial holiday.

This means a majority of people in Ontario will not get a long weekend for the Queen's funeral.

Statement from Premier Ford: “Ontario will mark September 19, 2022 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday. The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day.” #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VWVePw7UJ8 — Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) September 13, 2022

"Ontario will mark Sept. 19, 2022 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday. The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day," reads a statement from Ford's office.

His note remarks that this Day of Mourning will give people an opportunity to mourn the Queen while still allowing "students to be in school learning" about the "many contributions the Queen made."

This confirmation comes hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked Monday as a federal holiday, meaning only federal government workers will get the day off.



The 96-year-old monarch will be buried on Monday, 10 days after her death.

Many are torn about this decision, with some just wanting the day off entirely and others not wanting to dedicate a whole day to The Queen and the controversy surrounding the entire British monarchy.

Either way, besides a select few, next Monday will but just another regular day for everyone else.

A day of mourning where you have to work. That’s the Ontario I recognize. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) September 13, 2022

"We encourage all Ontarians to use this day to honour Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind," finished Ford's statement.

Back to work everyone!