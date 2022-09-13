City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford holiday

Doug Ford will not give Ontario an official holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doug Ford has officially ruled that Monday, Sept. 19 will not be a provincial holiday.

This means a majority of people in Ontario will not get a long weekend for the Queen's funeral. 

"Ontario will mark Sept. 19, 2022 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday. The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day," reads a statement from Ford's office.

His note remarks that this Day of Mourning will give people an opportunity to mourn the Queen while still allowing "students to be in school learning" about the "many contributions the Queen made."

This confirmation comes hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked Monday as a federal holiday, meaning only federal government workers will get the day off.

The 96-year-old monarch will be buried on Monday, 10 days after her death. 

Many are torn about this decision, with some just wanting the day off entirely and others not wanting to dedicate a whole day to The Queen and the controversy surrounding the entire British monarchy.

Either way, besides a select few, next Monday will but just another regular day for everyone else.

"We encourage all Ontarians to use this day to honour Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind," finished Ford's statement.

Back to work everyone!

Lead photo by

The Royal Family
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford fails to recognize provincial holiday again and people are questioning why

Here's how to book things like picnic areas and skating rinks in Toronto

Ontario is getting a new school for adults that's not like the others

Here's what to know about the National Days of Mourning in Canada

People are hating the way the TTC communicates temporary route changes

Doug Ford will not give Ontario an official holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Someone wants to fix one of Toronto's most notoriously overcrowded bus routes

People in Canada are divided about our new federal holiday for Queen Elizabeth II