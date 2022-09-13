City
People in Canada are divided about our new federal holiday for Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally just announced that Canada will indeed be getting a new, one-time national holiday to mark the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, to take place on September 19, the same date as her funeral.

The Day of Mourning will be recognized federally, which will mean that anyone employed at a non-essential federal office or bank will get the day off of work as they shutter operations.

But, unless Sept. 19 is declared a holiday at the provincial level also — something Trudeau said he is working with all premiers to "align on" — the rule will only apply to said federally-regulated workers.

"There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," the PM said when revealing the news on Tuesday.

It's an update Canadians have been waiting on and discussing ever since other Commonwealth nations such as Australia and New Zealand adopted public holidays in the Queen's honour a few days ago.

But, Canadians have appeared to be pretty divided on the idea.

While many insist on showing their stalwart opposition to the monarchy and the genocide, racism and other things that it and its Queen represent, others feel that an extra day off is something to be happy about, regardless of its meaning.

A few online are saying they might spend the day commemorating the Queen in some way, as intended, whether by watching a stream of her funeral or "having some tea and shortbreads and reading a little history about Canada and the monarchy."

And others are planning quite the opposite; as one Ontarian stated in a Reddit thread on the subject: "I would honour the Queen's passing as I've honoured her life — by not giving the monarchy much of a thought."

Many are under the impression that they'll likely still be working, assuming Premier Doug Ford doesn't recognize the holiday in Ontario.

While some are hoping (and confident) he will, others don't think that he should.

Some feel that marking the occasion with a holiday for all would be an affront to other days and the significance behind them, such as Remembrance Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — the latter especially because of how close it is (Sept. 30) and given, of course, the Queen's role as the figurehead of a colonial institution.

Doug Ford has yet to say at the time of publication whether people in Ontario beyond those in federally-regulated workplaces will be getting the day off and enjoying a long weekend, however they may want to observe it.

