Here are all the ways Canadians can watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, and though the proceedings will take place thousands of kilometres across the pond, there are plenty of ways Canadians can tune in live to catch this important moment in history.

The funeral will be broadcast on major networks across the globe, including international outlets like the BBC and Canadian broadcasters CTV and CBC, with televised and live-streamed feeds of the event.

Most networks will begin their broadcasts at 11 a.m. ET, but due to the time zone difference between the U.K. and Canada, you'll have to be an early riser to take in the event from start to finish.

West coasters are running a full eight hours behind London time, and even if you're in the Eastern time zone, a five-hour time difference means you'll need to be glued to the screen all night to see the whole thing play out.

The Queen will lie in state until 6:30 a.m. U.K. time, or 1:30 a.m. ET, marking the start of the morning-long funeral proceedings. Next, the Royal Family will arrive at Westminster Hall, and the queen's coffin will be placed on a gun carriage at 3:30 a.m. ET.

If you're hoping to catch the sombre procession to Westminster Abbey, you'll still have to tune in as early as 5:44 a.m. ET.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin is taken in Procession to St Giles’ Cathedral.



Draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, the coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and escorted by The King’s Body Guard for Scotland and The Queen’s children. pic.twitter.com/GSqcifVGWP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022

The funeral itself will begin at 11 a.m. London time/6 a.m. ET, lasting two hours, though the actual interment in Windsor is unlikely to be televised.

Unlike the procession, where vast crowds are expected to follow the coffin to pay their respects, only an elite group of around 2,000 will attend the funeral ceremony in person.

The audience is expected to include various VIPs, including several heads of state and other government figures.