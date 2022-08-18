City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
open streets toronto

Yonge and Bloor streets to be completely shut down for pedestrians

Open Streets TO will be briefly closing parts of Yonge and Bloor Streets this weekend in an effort to mobilize pedestrian recreational activities.

The program invites you to explore the temporarily car-free streets of downtown Toronto for an afternoon full of movement and entertainment.

This weekend's program will see the closure of Bloor Street between Montrose and Yonge, and Yonge between Bloor and Queen.

The one-day program will feature dazzling lion performances, as well as martial arts interactive classes.

You can either walk, run or bike throughout the car-free route as you experience pop-up art installations, dance demos, or even try your luck at roller skating.

There is no outside vending at this event, but you can still make purchases at restaurants, cafes, or any other establishments along the route.

The closure is only technically a "soft close," meaning that you'll still have to stop at major signalized intersections and allow traffic to cross normally.

Open Streets TO will take place this Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

