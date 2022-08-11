Huge drug bust finds over 100 kilos of weed and magic mushrooms in Toronto condo

A recent drug bust near downtown Toronto saw more magic mushrooms, edibles and cannabis seized than you could ever imagine.

Toronto police announced in a news release yesterday that they made an arrest in a drug investigation involving a residential unit in Liberty Village. The investigation allegedly began last month, and just recently a search warrant was executed.

Upon raiding the condo located at East Liberty Street and Pirandello Street, police found a whole treasure chest full of illicit drugs.

The pictures obtained during the raid show huge bags of evidence filled to the brim with colourful edibles and magic mushrooms.

Some the items seized by police during the raid include: over 38 kilos of marijuana, 4.8 kilos of psilocybin (mushrooms), 94 kilos of marijuana derivatives such as edibles, and 2.6 kilos of shatter concentrates.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes.