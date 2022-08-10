This is Toronto's final chance to see a gigantic supermoon light up the sky this year

It's supermoon time in Toronto, and you definitely don't want to miss out on this natural phenomenon.

With just one supermoon sighting left for the entire year, we highly recommend you venture out after sunset this week to catch a glimpse as it illuminates the skies.

The Farmer's Almanac describes the supermoon as a "new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is near perigee - the point where the moon's orbit is closest to Earth."

So basically it occurs when there is a full moon and when the Moon reaches its perigee point at the same time.

You'll only be able to watch the the Sturgeon supermoon on August 11 (Thursday) though it will still appear almost full on Friday and Saturday as well.

According to NASA, the moon will appear seven degrees above the east-southeastern horizon and will peak on Thursday night around 9:36 p.m.

Though the moon isn't actually bigger, because of its positioning it appears around seven per cent larger.

In 2022, there were recorded super moons in May, June and July as well.

If you can't make tomorrow's supermoon sighting, you'll have to wait an entire year until Aug. 1 or Aug. 31 when the moons return.

Happy moon watching!