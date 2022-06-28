You can soon see the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year from Toronto

You might want to keep your eyes peeled on the night sky next month, as Toronto is set to see the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

The full moon on July 13 is a supermoon, which means it will be closer to the Earth than any other full moon.

Even though supermoons aren’t exceptionally rare, it is going to be the largest full moon of 2022 so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

July’s full Buck Moon will rise just after sunset on July 13, and will reach peak illumination at 2:39 p.m.

However, for those of us living in Toronto, the moon will still be below the horizon at this time, so we’ll have to wait until after sunset to see the supermoon in all its glory.

Supermoons usually look about 7% larger than regular full moons, but this July supermoon will also appear slightly farther south in the sky, which can make it look even bigger.

You can use this calculator to see when the moon will be most visible in your area according to your postal code.

For most of Toronto, the moon will rise at 9:34 p.m. and set around 5:05 a.m. on July 13.