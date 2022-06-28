City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
supermoon july toronto

You can soon see the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year from Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

You might want to keep your eyes peeled on the night sky next month, as Toronto is set to see the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

The full moon on July 13 is a supermoon, which means it will be closer to the Earth than any other full moon.

Even though supermoons aren’t exceptionally rare, it is going to be the largest full moon of 2022 so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

July’s full Buck Moon will rise just after sunset on July 13, and will reach peak illumination at 2:39 p.m.

However, for those of us living in Toronto, the moon will still be below the horizon at this time, so we’ll have to wait until after sunset to see the supermoon in all its glory.

Supermoons usually look about 7% larger than regular full moons, but this July supermoon will also appear slightly farther south in the sky, which can make it look even bigger.

You can use this calculator to see when the moon will be most visible in your area according to your postal code.

For most of Toronto, the moon will rise at 9:34 p.m. and set around 5:05 a.m. on July 13.

Lead photo by

Dave Xu
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Police have a plan to curtail violence at Ashbridges Bay this weekend

Toronto is getting a spectacular new $25 million public art trail along the waterfront

You can soon see the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year from Toronto

Hundreds of seagull chicks found dead in Toronto Gull-maggedon

Doug Ford explains choice to give nephew cabinet spot promoting multiculturalism

Residents say they were evicted from Toronto apartments for using their air conditioning

How to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2022

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto