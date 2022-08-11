City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Power outage in Toronto leads to chaos at the Eaton Centre

In the words of the legendary man who erupted at the sight of a closed Eaton Centre back during the G20 protests, "WHY ARE YOU CLOSED? TELL US WHY YOU'RE CLOSED? I WANT TO GO SHOPPING IN THE EATON CENTRE!"

Thousands of people across Toronto's downtown core were left without electricity this afternoon due to a widespread power outage, and the Eaton Centre was no exception.

The Toronto Hydro outage map shows several affected pockets across the city, including the Eaton Centre and its vicinity.

During the outage, there was reportedly no access to the Eaton Centre with many stores closing their doors to customers.

Lots of workers, commuters, and shoppers were turned away by security guards who refused entry to the popular mall amid the outage.

Many people were seen huddled around the Yonge-Dundas entrance of the mall waiting for electricity to return.

Hydro One is still currently responding to the outage, but says the major black out was caused by a barge carrying an erect crane which took out a few high-voltage wires in the city's Port Lands.

@PROPHETICPOTTER
