Power outage in Toronto leads to chaos at the Eaton Centre

In the words of the legendary man who erupted at the sight of a closed Eaton Centre back during the G20 protests, "WHY ARE YOU CLOSED? TELL US WHY YOU'RE CLOSED? I WANT TO GO SHOPPING IN THE EATON CENTRE!"

Thousands of people across Toronto's downtown core were left without electricity this afternoon due to a widespread power outage, and the Eaton Centre was no exception.

Power outage in downtown Toronto. Stores have currently closed their doors at the Eaton Centre. #torontooutage pic.twitter.com/LQEYUQKcJu — Hope Dos Santos (@HopeDosSantos) August 11, 2022

The Toronto Hydro outage map shows several affected pockets across the city, including the Eaton Centre and its vicinity.

Downtown Toronto right now. Power outages across the downtown core…eaton centre evacuated for safety pic.twitter.com/IRhKbo0OL6 — Oliver (@oliverm46) August 11, 2022

During the outage, there was reportedly no access to the Eaton Centre with many stores closing their doors to customers.

The security guards ask everybody to evacuate the Eaton Centre Mall in Downtown #Toronto because the power failure. You can see right here everybody exit the whole Mall and the power failier not just went off inside the mall but all over downtown GTA area too. pic.twitter.com/CF4q9u6WsP — Peer Community Hub, a Peers Empowerment Zone! 🇨🇦 (@p_communityhub) August 11, 2022

Lots of workers, commuters, and shoppers were turned away by security guards who refused entry to the popular mall amid the outage.

Many people were seen huddled around the Yonge-Dundas entrance of the mall waiting for electricity to return.

Hydro One is still currently responding to the outage, but says the major black out was caused by a barge carrying an erect crane which took out a few high-voltage wires in the city's Port Lands.