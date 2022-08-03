Ontario announces free education and paid training for people to work in auto industry

In an effort to offset what has become a critical worker shortage in Ontario's automotive sector, the provincial government has announced that it will be investing $5 million toward training people for "well-paying" manufacturing jobs.

Not only will participants get a free education, developing skills for lucrative future career paths in machine operation, quality control, logistics and more, they'll get paid for their hands-on training hours — up to $4,600 over just three months.

Upon completion of the program, each participant will recieve a job offer. Simple as that. So what's the catch?

Applications are open now and the program is slated to run until March of 2023, but those who apply must be young (15-29), a racialized (non-caucasian) person, an Indigenous person, or a woman.

.@ONgov’s $5 million investment will help @APMACanada train 500 people for assembly line work, machine operation jobs and more. We’re proud to be preparing workers to lead the future of our automotive sector. Learn more: pic.twitter.com/RjCXMLKEb9 — Prabmeet Sarkaria (@PrabSarkaria) August 3, 2022

Only 500 people within the aforementioned underrepresented groups will get into the program, which combines both online and on-the-job training for participants to learn critical skills such as manufacturing essentials, project management, and troubleshooting.

The goal is to prepare students who might not have otherwise considered working with cars for rewarding careers in the auto manufacturing sector, while simultaneously combatting an ongoing shortage of workers within this (and other) Ontario trades.

"Our government is securing game-changing investments in the province's auto sector that will ensure the electric vehicles and batteries of the future are made here in Ontario by Ontario workers," said Premier Doug Ford when announcing the news on Wednesday.

"As we do, we're investing in training the next generation of Ontario's automotive workers and connecting hundreds of them with good-paying jobs at local businesses in immediate need of their world class talent and expertise."

We’re #investing in training the next generation of Ontario’s #automotive workers.



By connecting hundreds of skilled workers with good-paying #jobs at local businesses, our government is building an #economy that works for everyone. #WorkingForWorkers #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/OyJkgSfrXl — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 3, 2022

The program is being funded as part of Ontario's larger $200 million Skills Development Fund (the same initiative that sparked similar paid training opportunities for thousands to become electricians, personal support workers and roofers, among other career types.)

It will be run by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), which will place students at one of the more than 300 small and medium businesses within their network for paid job placements, and potentially permanent work after that.

"Training is tailored to the needs of each participant and employers can receive up to $4,600 in wage subsidies for each trainee," reads the government's announcement.

"After completing the program, each participant will receive a job offer from a local employer."