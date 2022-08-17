Hail and lightning rain down as Toronto is put under a severe thunderstorm warning

Dark skies, rumbling thunder, flashes of lightning, and even coin-sized hail appeared over the north end of Toronto just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a severe thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada meteorologists.

[2:03pm EDT] #Toronto now included in Severe Thunderstorm Warning for storm impacting North York. The storm is warned due to heavy rainfall & flooding potential. Radar estimates (from Buffalo) are showing ~50 mm so far near #Milton, south #Brampton & #Mississauga, and #NorthYork. pic.twitter.com/V7GxmUkyIx — Dayna Vettese 🌪️ (@daynavettese) August 17, 2022

The alert warns that "Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain."

The weather event doesn't pose much of a risk to most residents and businesses, but Environment Canada reports that this hyper-localized "quasi-stationary severe thunderstorm" is essentially hovering over North York, and could see that area of the city inundated with heavy rainfall of 50 mm within one hour.

Looks like the downsview area of #Toronto is under the gun for serious flooding potential, I’m shooting lightning from the drone.#onstorm pic.twitter.com/jGCB4k3ylp — Tom Stef (@vaughanweather) August 17, 2022

Lightning and flash flooding pose the greatest risks to anyone stuck in the storm, and pooling water could create dangerous conditions on roads for drivers.

Look at these two systems dropping large quantities of water on north Toronto & Etobicoke/Mississauga. Some really pretty lightning hopefully no one was hurt by the bolts. #Onstorm #somuchwater pic.twitter.com/QyQ04LpSsD — Drew Thexton (@ThextonD) August 17, 2022

And also, that dime-sized hail falling at terminal velocity can't be pleasant.

Even from the relative safety of a car, hail is freakin' scary.

HAILING in north Toronto...about an hour ago #onstorm pic.twitter.com/F1PLlAXifm — Angela Bhatia (@angleemusicedg1) August 17, 2022

For those south of the action, dark clouds to the north make for an ominous walk with the looming threat of getting drenched or pelted by hail.

😬 #onstorm Hearing thunder as I’m walking home. Arrived home in time. Whew pic.twitter.com/FFvL1LInEN — Bernice Gouthro (@XWoman54) August 17, 2022

In situations like these, experts stress that the best course of action is to take cover indoors immediately until the system passes.