Dove Canada takes shots at Bell Media over Lisa LaFlamme scandal with new campaign

Last week's reveal that the dismissal of beloved former CTV journalist Lisa LaFlamme from Bell Media was potentially related to her grey tresses has drawn a ton of criticism and debate.

Now, Dove Canada has strangely issued its two cents.

In an attempt to back LaFlamme, who over the pandemic decided to not colour her hair anymore, Dove Canada released a new campaign; half dragging Bell and half promoting their company.

Bell Media has vehemently denied LaFlamme was ousted because of her hair but an unnamed source said the grey strands did not sit well with Bell Media management.

In a video reeled shared to Twitter, Dove encouraged Canadians to turn their profile picture into a grey scale and use the hashtag #KeepTheGrey.

The company turned its signature gold dove logo into a silver hue, to further show support.

"Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences. Dove is donating $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization helping building inclusive workplaces for all women," read the caption of the video.

The 15-second clips shows a picture of a woman in bright colours turned greyscake, with the words "women with grey hair are being edged out of the place" and "together we can support women aging beautifully on their own terms."

It’s been viewed more than 500,000 times — but not everybody is convinced this is a good move on Dove.

One of the top comments on the video links to a list of board members from Unilever, which owns Dove. They are overwhelmingly white males.

Unilever Canada also owns Axe, which is notorious for portraying women lusting over men and basically promoting the notion that Axe will help you get hot chicks.

Others have pointed out that it seems Dove has piggy-backed onto the LaFlamme firing and are looking to rake in the dollars for their so-called support.

Some social media users have said that to really show Dove's support and allyship, they would need to pull their adverting from Bell Media all togther.

But it seems the campaign has received an overhelming amount of positive and rave reviews, including from former Trudeau secretary Gerald Butts.

Tons of woman have responded to the post showing off their grey hair and thanking Dove for the action.

It's too early to say if this move will lead to more dollars for Dove, but it does seem to have struck a cord with many who are upset about ageism and sexism in the workplace.